Barton believed to have accepted FA charge

Joey Barton is believed to have accepted a misconduct charge from the Football Association and requested a personal hearing following allegations that the midfielder flouted betting rules.

The offence relates to more than 1,200 bets that the 34-year-old supposedly made over a 10-year period from March 2006, ultimately breaching FA regulation E8.

The former Manchester City and Newcastle United man answered the charges on Tuesday ahead of Burnley's victory over Premier League champions Leicester City at Turf Moor.

The FA was made aware of Barton's alleged activity in September after being tipped off by a betting company, prompting months of investigation by the integrity unit within the governing body’s governance department.

Barton had a one-match ban to serve after re-signing for the Clarets last month after being punished by the Scottish Football Association when admitting to placing 44 separate bets on football games between July 1st and Sept 15th last year while at Rangers.

It is unclear when Barton will have his case heard by an independent disciplinary committee but he faces the prospect of being hit with a lengthy ban and a hefty fine from the FA. Burnley boss Sean Dyche said: "It's between him and the FA to be fair. If we needed to do anything we would, but we are not really involved here."

Barton made his comeback in the FA Cup third round stalemate against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light and has gone on to make five more appearances, including a man of the match display against the Foxes midweek.

Asked whether he was surprised by Barton's ability to slot straight back in to the side, Dyche said: "Not for us because he knows how we work. If he'd been to another club and had to see how they work, that might be different.

"But he knows the requirements here. That doesn't mean he's going to play well but it can give you a helping hand.

"He knows what we want from him, what his responsibilities are, how it works on the training pitch."

Dyche added: "There are no guarantees but I thought we would at least give a good account of himself and I thought he played very well.

"He did more than give a good account of himself. That's why I thought he could come back in because he gets it here.

"If he'd gone to another club somewhere else in the Premier League it might be more difficult because he's got to learn what they do.

"This has been a very simple way of adapting for him."