Ashley Westwood looking forward to a fresh start with Clarets

Midfielder Ashley Westwood is looking forward to a fresh start with Burnley after completing a deadline day move from Aston Villa.

The 26-year-old has signed a permanent deal, on a three and a half year contract.

And the former Crewe man said: "I’m delighted to be here. It’s happened fast but I’ve been here today and been made to feel very welcome and I can’t wait to get going.

“It feels like a proper football club and homely and that’s what I like. I like to be appreciated and I think I will definitely get that here."

Steve Bruce was happy for Westwood to leave, and Westwood added: “The manager at Villa said I could speak to Burnley and for me that was perfect – a fresh start because things had got a bit stale at Villa.

“It’s a fresh start and I want to show people what I can really do.

“I have had some great times at Villa but recently it’s not been too good. It’s a fresh start here, I’m back in the Premier League and I’ve got another chance.

“Coming here into a dressing room like this, full of British talent, and people who want to do well.

“I fit that bill and hopefully we can grow as a team and keep on improving."

He joins a side 13th in the Premier League, and he is raring to go: “I have watched Burnley and they look a bunch of people who work hard and have definitely got enough talent and hopefully I can add to that.

“It’s perfect for me. I didn’t have to think about it. It suits me and it suits the family.

“Driving up the M6 last night past Crewe, I thought ‘yeah, this is where I want to be’ and hopefully that shows in my football now.

“For any club to stay in the Premier League is a big achievement. From what Burnley are doing, they are doing very well and hopefully that can keep improving.”

Related content

• Transfer deadline day blog