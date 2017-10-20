As it happened: Manchester City 3, Burnley 0

Burnley's unbeaten league run comes to an end as Manchester City put three goals past the Clarets.
Here's how the action unfolded.
Manchester City 3, Burnley 0
Full Time
90 +2 mins
Sane breaks free but shoots just wide
---
90 mins
Three minutes of additional time.
---
89 mins
Gudmundsson shot takes a deflection and is wide for a corner.
---
82 mins
Nick Pope saves from Jesus after he escapes the attentions of Ben Mee.
---
79 mins
Man City sub: Gundogan replaces De Bruyne
---
77 mins
Man City sub: Yaya Toure replaces Fernandinho
---
75 mins
Man City sub: Jesus replaces Aguero.
---
74 mins
GOAL! Kevin De Bruyne sends Sane away who tucks the ball away into the bottom corner, game over.
---
73 mins
GOAL! Nicolas Otamendi rises above Ben Mee to head City into a two goal lead from a Sane corner.
---
72 mins
Nick Pope saves David Silva's close range effort and behind for a corner.
---
69 mins
Burnley sub: Johann Berg Gudmundsson replaces Jeff Hendrick.
---
63 mins
Patient City build-up play results in a corner which comes to nothing. Despite lots of City possession, the Clarets are doing a really good job of restricting the hosts to half chances.
---
55 mins
David Silva leads the charge and is allowed to close in on goal but the midfielder skews his attempt wide of the upright.
---
51 mins
Burnley want a penalty after Fernandinho hits the ball against his hand, but referee East waves away the appeals and books Jack Cork for his protestations.
---
Burnley restart the second half, no changes to either side.
---
Burnley back out for the second half.
---
HALF TIME
---
45 mins +1
What a block that is from James Tarkowski! Aguero forces an inital save out of Pope but on the follow up from Kevin De Bruyne, Tarkowski somehow blocks with his head!
---
45 mins
Three minutes of added time.
---
43 mins
Yellow card for Fernandinho after a late challenge on Robbie Brady, moments before Nick Pope saved well from Aguero.
---
42 mins
Ben Mee heads goalwards from Robbie Brady's corner, but referee Roger East blows for a free kick.
---
41 mins
Scott Arfield shot deflected for a Burnley corner.
---
38 mins
Sergio Aguero shot is wide of Nick Popes goal.
---
29 mins
GOAL! Sergio Aguero steps up and sends Nick Pope the wrong way.
---
27 mins
Penalty to City!
Nick Pope is adjudged to have brought down Bernardo Silva, very harsh.
Yellow cards for James Tarkowski and Leroy Sane following a melee.
---
22 mins
Nick Pope pulls out a last minute save from Bernardo Silva after Sane pulled the ball back, first real City chance.
---
19 mins
Burnley sub: Ashley Barnes replaces the injured Chris Wood.
---
14 mins
Chris Wood gets the better of Kyle Walker to take him towards goal, but Ederson is out first to meet the ball, Arfield is pulled up for a foul on the City keeper when following up.
---
13 mins
Kevin De Bruyne corner to Fabian Delph whose shot takes a deflection and wide for a corner which comes to nothing.
---
6 mins
Kevin De Bruyne with City's first effort from distance, but it's comfortable for Nick Pope.
---
Kick Off!
Man City get the game underway, Burnley playing in their white away kit.
---
Teams are out and kick off is moments away
---
Burnley:
Nick Pope, Matt Lowton, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Stephen Ward, Scott Arfield, Steven Defour, Jack Cork, Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady, Chris Wood
Subs: Anders Lindegaard, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Phil Bardsley, Ashley Barnes, Ashley Westwood, Kevin Long, Charlie Taylor
Man City:
Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi, Fabian Delph, Fernandinho, David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernado, Leroy Sane, Sergio Arguero
Subs: Claudio Bravo, Danilo, Eliaquim Mangala, Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus, Yaya Toure
Almost Done!
Registering with Clitheroe Advertiser and Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.