As it happened: Liverpool 1, Burnley 1

Burnley remain unbeaten away from home in the Premier League following this afternoons 1-1 draw at Anfield.

Here's how the action unfolded.

Liverpool 1, Burnley 1

Full Time!

90+ 2mins

Yellow cards for Jack Cork and Emre Can.

90 +1 mins

Nick Pope pushes the ball behind for a corner from a Can shot, didn't need to touch it.

90 mins

Four minutes of added time.

86 mins

Burnley double substitution: Ashley Westwood and Sam Vokes replace Steven Defour and Chris Wood.

85 mins

Solanke hits the bar! From Alexander-Arnold's cross Solanke hits the bar from six yards out.

83 mins

Nick Pope saves well from Alexander-Arnold, big save from the man making his first Premier League start.

82 mins

Solanke effort from distance sails harmlessly wide.

80 mins

Ben Mee header from a Robbie Brady corner is cleared off the line and out for another corner which again is met by the head of Ben Mee, this time Mignolet saves and Liverpool clear, two big chances for Ben Mee.

78 mins

Liverpool double substitution: Oxlade-Chamberlain and Solanke replace Firminho and Coutinho.

77 mins

Coutinho effort from the edge of the box ends up in the top tier.

76 mins

Jack Cork releases Robbie Brady whose effort is collected at the second time of asking by Mignolet.

69 mins

What a challenge from James Tarkowski to deny Coutinho, brilliant.

63 mins

James Milner on the volley after cheeky little clip from Sturridge, Tarkowski does well to block.

60 mins

Anthony Gardner sends a shot well wide of Nick Pope's goal.

59 mins

Burnley sub: Ashley Barnes replaces Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

58 mins

Jack Cork charges down a Coutinho effort from the edge of the area for a Liverpool corner which eventually ends at the feet of Sturridge whose shot is well saved by Pope.

56 mins

James Milner drags a shot wide.

54 mins

Yellow card for Nick Pope for time wasting.

52 mins

Emre Can fires an effort at goal which Nick Pope spills, Tarkowski is there to clean it up.

50 mins

Coutinho lifts an effort well over the bar from the edge of the area.

46 mins

Daniel Sturridge runs at the Burnley defence before attempting to lob Nick Pope, the effort sails over the bar.

Burnley restart the game, no changes for either side.

HALF TIME

It's all square at Anfield as Roger East blows his whistle for half time.

45 mins + 1

Daniel Sturridge low shot is saved by Nick Pope.

---

45 mins

Three minutes of added time.

44 mins

Ben Mee can only divert his header wide from a Gudmundsson free kick.

43 mins

Curling Mohamed Salah effort is straight at Nick Pope.

41 mins

Liverpool fans on their feet, but Daniel Sturridge can only hit the side netting.

36 mins

Tame Mohamed Salah shot is comfortable for Nick Pope.

33 mins

Daniel Sturridge can't get onto the end of a teasing James Milner cross.

29 mins

GOAL! Burnley's lead doesn't last long, Mohamed Salah slots the ball past Nick Pope after collecting Can's long ball.

25 mins

GOAL! Scott Arfield latches on to a Chris Wood knockdown to put the Clarets into the lead, fantastic finish from the midfielder.

21 mins

Mohamed Salah heads over the bar from Daniel Sturridge's cross, Liverpool applying the pressure now.

19 mins

Stephen Ward charges down a Daniel Sturridge shot.

17 mins

Salah goes down in the box under a challenge from Tarkowski but referee Rodger East waves away the appeals,.

7 mins

Alexander-Arnold shot is well wide of Nick Pope's goal

1 min

Sturridge with the first effort at Nick Pope's goal, but it's easy for the Clarets stopper

Kick Off

Liverpool get us underway, Burnley are in their white away kit.

Both sides emerge from the tunnel, kick off is moments away.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keeping a keen eye on Burnley's pre-match warm up.

Team news:

Burnley:

Nick Pope, Matt Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Stephen Ward, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Jack Cork, Steven Defour, Robbie Brady, Scott Arfield, Chris Wood

Subs: Adam Legzdins, Jonathan Walters, Sam Vokes, Ashley Westwood, Kevin Long, Phil Bardsley, Ashley Barnes

Liverpool:

Simon Mignolet, James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho, Mohamed Salah, Daniel Sturridge, Ragnar Klavan, Emre Can, Andrew Robertson, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Subs: Loris Karius, Georginio Wijnaldum, Dejan Lovren, Jordan Henderson, Alberto Moreno, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Dominic Solanke