As it happened: Liverpool 1, Burnley 1

Burnley remain unbeaten away from home in the Premier League following this afternoons 1-1 draw at Anfield.
Here's how the action unfolded.
Liverpool 1, Burnley 1
Full Time!
90+ 2mins
Yellow cards for Jack Cork and Emre Can.
---
90 +1 mins
Nick Pope pushes the ball behind for a corner from a Can shot, didn't need to touch it.
---
90 mins
Four minutes of added time.
---
86 mins
Burnley double substitution: Ashley Westwood and Sam Vokes replace Steven Defour and Chris Wood.
---
85 mins
Solanke hits the bar! From Alexander-Arnold's cross Solanke hits the bar from six yards out.
---
83 mins
Nick Pope saves well from Alexander-Arnold, big save from the man making his first Premier League start.
---
82 mins
Solanke effort from distance sails harmlessly wide.
---
80 mins
Ben Mee header from a Robbie Brady corner is cleared off the line and out for another corner which again is met by the head of Ben Mee, this time Mignolet saves and Liverpool clear, two big chances for Ben Mee.
---
78 mins
Liverpool double substitution: Oxlade-Chamberlain and Solanke replace Firminho and Coutinho.
---
77 mins
Coutinho effort from the edge of the box ends up in the top tier.
---
76 mins
Jack Cork releases Robbie Brady whose effort is collected at the second time of asking by Mignolet.
---
69 mins
What a challenge from James Tarkowski to deny Coutinho, brilliant.
---
63 mins
James Milner on the volley after cheeky little clip from Sturridge, Tarkowski does well to block.
---
60 mins
Anthony Gardner sends a shot well wide of Nick Pope's goal.
---
59 mins
Burnley sub: Ashley Barnes replaces Johann Berg Gudmundsson.
---
58 mins
Jack Cork charges down a Coutinho effort from the edge of the area for a Liverpool corner which eventually ends at the feet of Sturridge whose shot is well saved by Pope.
---
56 mins
James Milner drags a shot wide.
---
54 mins
Yellow card for Nick Pope for time wasting.
---
52 mins
Emre Can fires an effort at goal which Nick Pope spills, Tarkowski is there to clean it up.
---
50 mins
Coutinho lifts an effort well over the bar from the edge of the area.
---
46 mins
Daniel Sturridge runs at the Burnley defence before attempting to lob Nick Pope, the effort sails over the bar.
---
Burnley restart the game, no changes for either side.
---
HALF TIME
It's all square at Anfield as Roger East blows his whistle for half time.
---
45 mins + 1
Daniel Sturridge low shot is saved by Nick Pope.
---
45 mins
Three minutes of added time.
---
44 mins
Ben Mee can only divert his header wide from a Gudmundsson free kick.
---
43 mins
Curling Mohamed Salah effort is straight at Nick Pope.
---
41 mins
Liverpool fans on their feet, but Daniel Sturridge can only hit the side netting.
---
36 mins
Tame Mohamed Salah shot is comfortable for Nick Pope.
---
33 mins
Daniel Sturridge can't get onto the end of a teasing James Milner cross.
---
29 mins
GOAL! Burnley's lead doesn't last long, Mohamed Salah slots the ball past Nick Pope after collecting Can's long ball.
---
25 mins
GOAL! Scott Arfield latches on to a Chris Wood knockdown to put the Clarets into the lead, fantastic finish from the midfielder.
---
21 mins
Mohamed Salah heads over the bar from Daniel Sturridge's cross, Liverpool applying the pressure now.
---
19 mins
Stephen Ward charges down a Daniel Sturridge shot.
---
17 mins
Salah goes down in the box under a challenge from Tarkowski but referee Rodger East waves away the appeals,.
---
7 mins
Alexander-Arnold shot is well wide of Nick Pope's goal
---
1 min
Sturridge with the first effort at Nick Pope's goal, but it's easy for the Clarets stopper
---
Kick Off
Liverpool get us underway, Burnley are in their white away kit.
---
Both sides emerge from the tunnel, kick off is moments away.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keeping a keen eye on Burnley's pre-match warm up.
Team news:
Burnley:
Nick Pope, Matt Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Stephen Ward, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Jack Cork, Steven Defour, Robbie Brady, Scott Arfield, Chris Wood
Subs: Adam Legzdins, Jonathan Walters, Sam Vokes, Ashley Westwood, Kevin Long, Phil Bardsley, Ashley Barnes
Liverpool:
Simon Mignolet, James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho, Mohamed Salah, Daniel Sturridge, Ragnar Klavan, Emre Can, Andrew Robertson, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold
Subs: Loris Karius, Georginio Wijnaldum, Dejan Lovren, Jordan Henderson, Alberto Moreno, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Dominic Solanke
