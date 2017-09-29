As it happened: Everton 0, Burnley 1

Jeff Hendrick scored the only goal of the game as Burnley beat the Toffees at Goodison Park for the first time since 1976.
Here's how the action unfolded.
Everton 0, Burnley 1
FULL TIME
90 mins
Four minutes of added time.
86 mins
Calvert-Lewin finds space in the box to get a shot away but Pope saves low at his right hand upright.
Burnley sub: Ashley Barnes replaces goalscorer Jeff Hendrick.
81 mins
Wayne Rooney this time from distance, well over Nick Pope's bar.
80 mins
Everton restricted to shots from distance as Gueye clears the crossbar.
Everton sub: Sandro Ramirez replaces Oumar Niasse.
68 mins
Calvert-Lewis heads wide from a Cuco Martina cross.
Everton sub: Tom Davies replaces Nikola Vlasic.
67 mins
Brady gets in behind from Wood's pass but Pickford beats away the winger's cross.
64 mins
Sigurdsson blazes the ball over the bar.
63 mins
Everton sub: Wayne Rooney replaces Morgan Schneiderlin.
62 mins
Niasse heads wide, Pope had it covered.
58 mins
Yellow card! Leighton Baines is booked after a late challenge on Brady.
54 mins
Pope does well to stoop low and gather Calvert-Lewin's deflected strike.
51 mins
Gueye tries his luck from distance but his attempt rises over the crossbar.
48 mins
Yellow Card! Calvert-Lewin hacks down Stephen Ward and is promptly booked.
Second half
Jeff Hendrick restarts the game
HALF TIME
Jonathan Moss blows his whistle and the Clarets lead at Goodison Park thanks to that wonderful Jeff Hendrick goal
45 mins
One minute of added time
43 mins
Jack Cork shot from just inside the area is deflected wide for a Burnley corner.
41 mins
Yellow card! Scott Arfield goes down the box, but referee Jonathan Moss isn't impressed and books the midfielder for simulation.
40 mins
Niasse shot from the edge of the area is well wide.
39 mins
Yellow card! Steven Defour booked for dissent.
28 mins
Gana Gueye slices an effort wide from the edge of the area.
21 mins
GOAL! What a goal that is. The Clarets put together a high volume of passes before Ward tees up Hendrick to slot home
16 mins
Cork gets across well to deny Sigurdsson after the Iceland international collected the ball on the edge of the six yard box off Niasse.
12 mins
Steven Defour picks out the run of Matt Lowton whose first time cross nearly finds the feet of Chris Wood, Burnley's best chance so far.
7 mins
Niasse lobs Nick Pope but Stephen Ward is back in time to clear for an Everton corner which comes to little.
5 mins
Nick Pope saves down to his left to deny Sigurdsson after Calvert-Lewin breaks away.
2 mins
Niasse turns and shoots on the edge of the area, comfortable save for Nick Pope.
Kick Off
Everton get the game underway, Burnley are in their traditional claret and blue kit.
Teams are out, kick off is moments away.
Team news:
Everton:
Jordan Pickford, Morgan Schneiderlin, Leighton Baines, Micheal Keane, Ashley Williams, Cuco Martina, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Oumar Niasse, Nikola Vlasic, Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Subs: Maarten Stekelenburg, Sandro Ramirez, Wayne Rooney, Davy Klaassen, Tom Davies, Mason Holgate, Ademola Lookman
Burnley:
Nick Pope, Matthew Lowton, Jack Cork, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Chris Wood, Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Steven Defour, Stephen Ward, Scott Arfield
Subs: Anders Lindegaard, Sam Vokes, Ashley Barnes, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Ashley Westwood, Phil Bardsley, Kevin Long
