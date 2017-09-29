As it happened: Everton 0, Burnley 1

Jeff Hendrick scored the only goal of the game as Burnley beat the Toffees at Goodison Park for the first time since 1976.

Here's how the action unfolded.

Everton 0, Burnley 1

FULL TIME

90 mins

Four minutes of added time.

---

86 mins

Calvert-Lewin finds space in the box to get a shot away but Pope saves low at his right hand upright.

Burnley sub: Ashley Barnes replaces goalscorer Jeff Hendrick.

---

81 mins

Wayne Rooney this time from distance, well over Nick Pope's bar.

---

80 mins

Everton restricted to shots from distance as Gueye clears the crossbar.

Everton sub: Sandro Ramirez replaces Oumar Niasse.

---

68 mins

Calvert-Lewis heads wide from a Cuco Martina cross.

Everton sub: Tom Davies replaces Nikola Vlasic.

---

67 mins

Brady gets in behind from Wood's pass but Pickford beats away the winger's cross.

---

64 mins

Sigurdsson blazes the ball over the bar.

---

63 mins

Everton sub: Wayne Rooney replaces Morgan Schneiderlin.

---

62 mins

Niasse heads wide, Pope had it covered.

---

58 mins

Yellow card! Leighton Baines is booked after a late challenge on Brady.

---

54 mins

Pope does well to stoop low and gather Calvert-Lewin's deflected strike.

---

51 mins

Gueye tries his luck from distance but his attempt rises over the crossbar.

---

48 mins

Yellow Card! Calvert-Lewin hacks down Stephen Ward and is promptly booked.

---

Second half

Jeff Hendrick restarts the game

---

HALF TIME

Jonathan Moss blows his whistle and the Clarets lead at Goodison Park thanks to that wonderful Jeff Hendrick goal

---

45 mins

One minute of added time

---

43 mins

Jack Cork shot from just inside the area is deflected wide for a Burnley corner.

---

41 mins

Yellow card! Scott Arfield goes down the box, but referee Jonathan Moss isn't impressed and books the midfielder for simulation.

---

40 mins

Niasse shot from the edge of the area is well wide.

---

39 mins

Yellow card! Steven Defour booked for dissent.

---

28 mins

Gana Gueye slices an effort wide from the edge of the area.

---

21 mins

GOAL! What a goal that is. The Clarets put together a high volume of passes before Ward tees up Hendrick to slot home

---

16 mins

Cork gets across well to deny Sigurdsson after the Iceland international collected the ball on the edge of the six yard box off Niasse.

---

12 mins

Steven Defour picks out the run of Matt Lowton whose first time cross nearly finds the feet of Chris Wood, Burnley's best chance so far.

---

7 mins

Niasse lobs Nick Pope but Stephen Ward is back in time to clear for an Everton corner which comes to little.

---

5 mins

Nick Pope saves down to his left to deny Sigurdsson after Calvert-Lewin breaks away.

---

2 mins

Niasse turns and shoots on the edge of the area, comfortable save for Nick Pope.

---

Kick Off

Everton get the game underway, Burnley are in their traditional claret and blue kit.

---

Teams are out, kick off is moments away.

---

Team news:

Everton:

Jordan Pickford, Morgan Schneiderlin, Leighton Baines, Micheal Keane, Ashley Williams, Cuco Martina, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Oumar Niasse, Nikola Vlasic, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Maarten Stekelenburg, Sandro Ramirez, Wayne Rooney, Davy Klaassen, Tom Davies, Mason Holgate, Ademola Lookman

Burnley:

Nick Pope, Matthew Lowton, Jack Cork, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Chris Wood, Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Steven Defour, Stephen Ward, Scott Arfield

Subs: Anders Lindegaard, Sam Vokes, Ashley Barnes, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Ashley Westwood, Phil Bardsley, Kevin Long