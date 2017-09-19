As it happened: Burnley knocked out of Carabao Cup on penalites

Burnley were knocked out of the Carabao Cup after a penalty shoot out.
Here's how the action unfolded.
Burnley 2, Leeds United 2
PENALTIES
Leeds United win on penalties.
Stuart Dallas - goal!
Ezgjan Alioski - goal!
James Tarkowski - missed!
Robbie Brady - goal!
Mateusz Klich - goal!
Pablo Hernandez - goal!
Ashley Barnes - goal!
Chris Wood - goal!
Pierre-Michel Lasogga - goal!
FULL TIME!
It's going to be a penalty shootout to decide this game.
---
120 mins
One minute of added time.
---
119 mins
Hernandez shoots over from the edge of the area.
Burnley sub: Steven Defour replaces Ashley Westwood.
---
115 mins
Robbie Brady lofts a free kick into the head of Chris Wood but he can only direct it onto the roof of the net.
---
113 mins
Jack Cork half volley on the edge of the area is comfortable for Andy Lonergan.
---
112 mins
Chris Wood flagged off side, very little action to speak of so far this half.
---
107 mins
Lasogga free kick wide of the goal after Kevin Long foul.
---
Second half of extra time
Leeds restart the game, final fifteen minutes before penalties if no more goals are found.
---
HALF TIME in EXTRA TIME
---
105 mins +1
Robbie Brady effort takes a deflection, Burnley corner.
---
105 mins
Two minutes of added time.
---
102 mins
Leeds United sub: Ezgjan Alioski replaces Kemar Roofe.
---
100 mins
James Tarkowski heads wide from a Robbie Brady corner.
---
98 mins
Ouch! Robbie Brady clears the ball, but in the process catches Ronaldo Vieira with his boot.
---
93 mins
Kevin Long heads wide from Robbie Brady free kick.
---
EXTRA TIME
Burnley restart the game.
Burnley sub: Jack Cork replaces Jeff Hendrick
---
FULL TIME!
Into extra time we go, what a final few minutes that was!
---
90 +6mins
GOAL!
Chris Wood is fouled on the edge of the area, up steps Robbie Brady and the Clarets are level deep into stoppage time.
---
90 +2 mins
GOAL!
James Tarkowski is penalised for a shirt pull in the box, Pablo Hernandez coolly slots the penalty home to put the visitors back in front.
---
90 mins
Six minutes of added time.
---
88 mins
GOAL!
Kevin Long is fouled in the box, referee Darren Bond awards a penalty which former Leeds man Chris Wood duly dispatches.
---
86 mins
Big save from Lonergan to deny a Gudmundsson volley from close range.
---
85 mins
Hernandez free kick is over Nick Pope's bar.
---
84 mins
Sacko again races free, this time Kevin Long drags him down and receives a yellow card.
Leeds sub: Pierre-Michel Lasogga replaces Jay-Roy Grot.
---
80 mins
GOAL!
Ashley Barnes loses the ball in the middle of the pitch and Leeds break through Sacko who unleashes an unstoppable effort past Pope.
---
78 mins
Gudmundsson ball into Westwood whose shot is well saved by Lonergan, Ashley Barnes is flagged offside for the follow up.
---
74 mins
Chris Wood holds the ball up before playing a short pass to Robbie Brady whose first time shot flies over the bar.
---
73 mins
Kevin Long heads well wide from a Robbie Brady free kick.
---
71 mins
Burnley double sub: Robbie Brady and Chris Wood replace Scott Arfield and Chris Wood.
---
70 mins
Phil Bardsley shoots narrowly wide of the upright.
---
69 mins
Yellow card for Gudmundsson after a shirt pull.
---
68 mins
Sacko shoots well wide from distance.
---
66 mins
Ashley Barnes heads high and wide from a Gudmundsson cross.
---
63 mins
Sam Vokes is groggy but he's back on his feet as play resumes.
---
61 mins
Ouch! Andy Lonergan clatters into Sam Vokes and the big man is down receiving treatment.
---
58 mins
Curling effort from the edge of the area is just wide from Gudmundsson.
Leeds sub: Hadi Sacko replaces Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.
---
57 mins
Yellow card for Roofe after a late challenge on Bardsley.
---
52 mins
Yellow card for Phil Bardsley after a late challenge.
After watching a replay, that's a harsh booking, Bardsley slipped which caused him to trip Dallas.
---
47 mins
Peach of a ball from Gudmundsson is just ahead of Sam Vokes, positive start from the Clarets.
---
We're back underway
Pawel Cibicki gets the second half underway, no changes for either side.
---
Teams are back out for the second half.
---
HALF TIME
It's all square at half time, Burnley controlling the game and have had enough chances to be ahead.
---
45 mins
One minute of added time.
Yellow card for Grot.
---
41 mins
From a Phil Bardsley cross Ashley Barnes heads wide.
---
38 mins
Stuart Dallas effort is comfortable for Nick Pope.
---
37 mins
James Tarkowski charges down a Pawel Cibicki shot from the edge of the area.
---
35 mins
Sam Vokes cuts the ball back to Scott Arfield who shoots narrowly wide, another good chance for the Clarets
---
31 mins
Kevin Long should score but from Gudmundsson's free kick he heads wide at the far post.
---
27 mins
Charlie Taylor's first time cross is headed wide by Ashley Barnes.
---
25 mins
Sam Vokes fires over on the turn after Hendrick chipped ball into the box.
---
22 mins
What a waste, Gudmundsson free kick along the floor to Bardsley who lifts the ball very high and very wide.
---
21 mins
Rash challenge from Borthwick-Jackson on Gudmunsson, Burnley free kick in a promising position.
---
15 mins
Phil Bardsley cross after a nice spell of Burnley passing is cut out just before Sam Vokes can react.
---
12 mins
Phil Bardsley must fancy his luck tonight, another long range effort sails just wide.
---
9 mins
Phil Bardsley attempts a long range effort ignoring the run of Ashley Barnes, unfortunately it's blocked.
---
3 mins
From Sam Vokes' knockdown Scott Arfield shoots from the edge of the area forcing Lonergan into a good save.
---
Kick Off
Jeff Hendrick gets us underway, Burnley shooting towards the Cricket Field stand.
---
Both teams are out onto the pitch, Burnley in claret and blue, Leeds United in all white.
---
Team news:
Burnley:
Nick Pope, Phil Bardsley, James Tarkowski, Kevin Long, Charlie Taylor, Ashley Westwood, Jeff Hendrick, Johnann Berg Gudmundsson, Scott Arfield, Ashley Barnes, Sam Vokes
Subs: Matt Lowton, Ben Mee, Robbie Brady, Chris Wood, Steven Defour, Jack Cork, Adam Legzdins
Leeds United:
Andy Lonergan, Luke Ayling, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Kemar Roofe, Jay-Roy Grot, Stuart Dallas, Pawel Cibicki, Ronaldo Viera, Gaetano Berardi, Conor Shaughnessy, Mateusz Klich
Subs: Felix Wiedwald, Pierre-Michel Lasogga, Ezgjan Alioski, Pablo Hernandez, Kalvin Phillips, Hadi Sacko, Madger Gomes.
