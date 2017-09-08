As it happened: Burnley 1, Crystal Palace 0

Chris Woods first Turf Moor goal for the Clarets was enough to secure all three points for Burnley.



Here's how the action unfolded.

Full Time!

90 mins

Three minutes of added time.

---

89 mins

How's Scott Dann not levelled things here?! From Cabaye's cross Scott Dann unmarked at the far post somehow heads wide, unbelievable miss.

---

88 mins

Nick Pope punches away a long range effort from Yohan Cabaye.

---

83 mins

What an important block by James Tarkowski on the line to deny Scott Dann.

---

80 mins

Burnley sub: Ashley Westwood replaces Steven Defour

Crystal Palace sub: Jairo Riedewald replaces James McArthur

---

78 mins

Big save from Nick Pope, that will do his confidence the world of good. Benteke runs free on goal but Pope makes himself big to deny the Belgian international.

---

74 mins

Yellow card for Benteke after a late shove on Tarkowski.

---

73 mins

Ashley Barnes forces a fine save from Hennessey cutting inside and curling an effort to the Palace keepers right.

---

71 mins

The initial corner is cleared but from a long ball back into the box Jeffery Schlupp volleys well over the bar.

---

70 mins

Andros Townsend finds the head of Lumeka who heads wide, somehow the referee awards a corner kick.

---

65 mins

Ashley Barnes flicks on Nick Pope's long kick but Chris Wood can't get his feet untangled.

---

63 mins

Burnley sub: Ashley Barnes replaces Sam Vokes.

Crystal Palace sub: Levi Lumeka replaces Chung-Young Lee.

---

60 mins

Jack Cork blocks an effort from Andros Townsend.

---

51 mins

James Tarkowski does well to charge down a Palace effort from distance, Clarets yet to get going this half.

---

We're back underway at Turf Moor, no changes for either side.

---

Teams back out onto the pitch ready for the second half.

---

Half Time

---

45 mins

Gudmundsson does well on the wing to get the better of his man, Chris Wood can't quite get on the end of it.

Three minutes of added time are announced.

---

35 mins

Burnley skipper Tom Heaton can't continue and is replaced by Nick Pope for his Premier League debut.

---

33 mins

Stop in play as Tom Heaton goes down after collecting a cross, looks like he's dislocated something, whilst that is going on referee Michael Oliver shows Robbie Brady a yellow card for a foul on Andros Townsend.

---

31 mins

Yohan Cabaye hits his free kick straight into the Burnley wall and the Clarets clear, poor free kick from the Frenchman.

---

30 mins

Free kick for Crystal Palace on the edge of the area.

---

21 mins

James McArthur gets up above Jack Cork but his header is wide to Tom Heaton's goal.

---

18 mins

Scott Dann looks to turn in the box from Benteke's knockdown but the Palace defender fouls Ben Mee.

---

9 mins

Chris Wood bursts through the Palace defence but can't get his shot on target, frantic start here at Turf Moor.

---

7 mins

Stephen Ward skips past the challenge of Joel Ward and crosses to the head of Sam Vokes, but the big striker can't quite divert it goalwards.

---

5 mins

Christian Benteke heads just wide of the post from Townsend's cross, good response from the visitors.

---

3 mins

GOAL! Loose ball from Chung-Yong Lee is seized upon by Chris Wood who dispatches his first Turf Moor goal.

---

Kick Off

Jack Cork gets the game underway, Burnley in their traditional claret and blue shooting towards the Jimmy McIlroy stand, Palace in their all black away kit.

---

Burnley and Crystal Palace make their way from the tunnel and go through the usual pre-match handshakes.

Good afternoon and welcome to Turf Moor for today's Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace, the teams today are:

Burnley

Tom Heaton, Stephen Ward, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Matt Lowton, Robbie Brady, Steven Defour, Jack Cork, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Sam Vokes, Chris Wood

Subs: Nick Pope, Jonathan Walters, Scott Arfield, Ashley Westwood, Kevin Long, Phil Bardsley, Ashley Barnes

Crystal Palace

Wayne Hennessey, Joel Ward, Scott Dann, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Jeffrey Schlupp, Jason Puncheon, Yohan Cabaye, James McArthur, Lee Chung-yong, Andros Townsend, Christian Benteke

Subs: Julian Speroni, Patrick Van Aarnholt, Luka Milivojevic, Martin Kelly, Levi Lumeka, Sullay Kaikai, Jairo Riedewald

Referee: Michael Oliver, Assistants: Simon Bennett and Stuart Burt, Fourth Official: Craig Pawson