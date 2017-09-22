As it happened: Burnley 0, Huddersfield Town 0

Burnley and Huddersfield played out a goalless draw at Turf Moor as the Clarets moved onto nine points in the Premier League.
Here's how the action unfolded.
Burnley 0, Huddersfield Town 0
90 mins
Three minutes of added time.
---
89 mins
Yellow card for James Tarkowski for a late challenge on van La Parra.
---
86 mins
Huddersfield Town sub: Florent Hadergjonaj replaces Elias Kachunga.
---
81 mins
Wood turns and shoots at goal, but it's easy for Lossl.
---
77 mins
Huddersfield sub: Philip Billing replaces Jonathan Hogg.
---
75 mins
Burnley sub: Johann Berg Gudmundsson replaces Scott Arfield.
---
74 mins
Van La Parra shot forces a fine save out of Nick Pope.
---
72 mins
Burnley sub: Ashley Barnes replaces Jeff Hendrick.
---
69 mins
Yellow card for van La Parra after diving in the box under pressure from Matt Lowton.
---
63 mins
Tom Ince drives at goal before unleashes a shot that's just wide.
---
61 mins
Huddersfield sub: Rajiv van La Parra replaces Abelhamid Sabiri.
---
60 mins
Burnley break through Jeff Hendrick, he picks out Robbie Brady who cuts inside and shoots, but it's comfortable for Lossl.
---
56 mins
Chris Wood forces a save out of Lossl from a tight angle following Stephen Ward's cross.
---
52 mins
Sabiri lifts a shot well over Nick Pope's bar.
---
48 mins
Big save from Nick Pope after Tom Ince plays through Depoitre.
---
47 mins
Tommy Smith blazes an effort well over Nick Pope's bar.
---
Kick Off
Jeff Hendrick restarts the game, no changes for either side.
---
Teams back out for the second half.
---
Half Time
---
45 mins
Two minutes of added time.
---
42 mins
Kachunga high and wide from the edge of the area.
---
39 mins
Burnley controlling the game without creating a clear opening.
---
28 mins
High foot from Chris Lowe on Robbie Brady, referee surprisingly doesn't brandish a card.
---
23 mins
Yellow card for Scott Arfield after a rash challenge on Tommy Smith.
---
22 mins
Chris Wood glances a header just wide from a Stephen Ward cross after good football from the Clarets.
---
19 mins
Decent game so far without a whole lot actually happening.
---
7 mins
Chris Wood heads wide from a Robbie Brady free kick, the big man is flagged offside.
---
6 mins
Yellow card for Jack Cork after a late challenge on Sabiri.
---
5 mins
Sabiri with a naughty challenge on Lowton, Burnley free kick which is cleared.
---
Kick Off
Huddersfield Town get us underway.
---
Both teams out, kick off is moments away.
---
Team news:
Burnley:
Nick Pope, Matt Lowton, Jack Cork, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Chris Wood, Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Steven Defour, Stephen Ward, Scott Arfield.
Subs: Adam Legzdins, Sam Vokes, Ashley Barnes, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Ashley Westwood, Phil Bardsley, Kevin Long.
Huddersfield Town:
Jonas Lossl, Tommy Smith, Jonathan Hogg, Elias Kachunga, Aaron Mooy, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Chris Lowe, Laurent Depoitre, Tom Ince, Zanka, Christoper Schindler.
Subs: Robert Green, Scott Malone, Dean Whitehead, Philip Billing, Rajiv van La Parra, Florent Hadergjonaj, Michael Hefele.
Almost Done!
Registering with Clitheroe Advertiser and Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.