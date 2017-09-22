As it happened: Burnley 0, Huddersfield Town 0

Burnley and Huddersfield played out a goalless draw at Turf Moor as the Clarets moved onto nine points in the Premier League.



Here's how the action unfolded.

Chris Wood glances a header just wide

Burnley 0, Huddersfield Town 0

90 mins

Three minutes of added time.

---

89 mins

Yellow card for James Tarkowski for a late challenge on van La Parra.

---

86 mins

Huddersfield Town sub: Florent Hadergjonaj replaces Elias Kachunga.

---

81 mins

Wood turns and shoots at goal, but it's easy for Lossl.

---

77 mins

Huddersfield sub: Philip Billing replaces Jonathan Hogg.

---

75 mins

Burnley sub: Johann Berg Gudmundsson replaces Scott Arfield.

---

74 mins

Van La Parra shot forces a fine save out of Nick Pope.

---

72 mins

Burnley sub: Ashley Barnes replaces Jeff Hendrick.

---

69 mins

Yellow card for van La Parra after diving in the box under pressure from Matt Lowton.

---

63 mins

Tom Ince drives at goal before unleashes a shot that's just wide.

---

61 mins

Huddersfield sub: Rajiv van La Parra replaces Abelhamid Sabiri.

---

60 mins

Burnley break through Jeff Hendrick, he picks out Robbie Brady who cuts inside and shoots, but it's comfortable for Lossl.

---

56 mins

Chris Wood forces a save out of Lossl from a tight angle following Stephen Ward's cross.

---

52 mins

Sabiri lifts a shot well over Nick Pope's bar.

---

48 mins

Big save from Nick Pope after Tom Ince plays through Depoitre.

---

47 mins

Tommy Smith blazes an effort well over Nick Pope's bar.

---

Kick Off

Jeff Hendrick restarts the game, no changes for either side.

---

Teams back out for the second half.

---

Half Time

---

45 mins

Two minutes of added time.

---

42 mins

Kachunga high and wide from the edge of the area.

---

39 mins

Burnley controlling the game without creating a clear opening.

---

28 mins

High foot from Chris Lowe on Robbie Brady, referee surprisingly doesn't brandish a card.

---

23 mins

Yellow card for Scott Arfield after a rash challenge on Tommy Smith.

---

22 mins

Chris Wood glances a header just wide from a Stephen Ward cross after good football from the Clarets.

---

19 mins

Decent game so far without a whole lot actually happening.

---

7 mins

Chris Wood heads wide from a Robbie Brady free kick, the big man is flagged offside.

---

6 mins

Yellow card for Jack Cork after a late challenge on Sabiri.

---

5 mins

Sabiri with a naughty challenge on Lowton, Burnley free kick which is cleared.

---

Kick Off

Huddersfield Town get us underway.

---

Both teams out, kick off is moments away.

---

Team news:

Burnley:

Nick Pope, Matt Lowton, Jack Cork, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Chris Wood, Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Steven Defour, Stephen Ward, Scott Arfield.

Subs: Adam Legzdins, Sam Vokes, Ashley Barnes, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Ashley Westwood, Phil Bardsley, Kevin Long.

Huddersfield Town:

Jonas Lossl, Tommy Smith, Jonathan Hogg, Elias Kachunga, Aaron Mooy, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Chris Lowe, Laurent Depoitre, Tom Ince, Zanka, Christoper Schindler.

Subs: Robert Green, Scott Malone, Dean Whitehead, Philip Billing, Rajiv van La Parra, Florent Hadergjonaj, Michael Hefele.