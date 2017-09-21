Ahead of a reunion with former club Huddersfield Town, Scott Arfield has been hailed as a “fantastic servant” by Clarets boss Sean Dyche.

Arfield was released by Town in the summer of 2013 after 119 appearances for the Terriers following a £400,000 move from Falkirk in 2010.

He helped Huddersfield win promotion to the Championship via the play-off final in 2012, but was unsure where his future lay before joining Burnley on trial and earning a contract.

The rest is history. Arfield has featured in two promotion-winning sides and helped the Clarets retain their Premier League status last season.

And last week he turned in a fine display, including the opening goal in the 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield.

Dyche said; “Sometimes players who've been here a while get forgotten a little bit, he's been here since my first summer, and he's been a fantastic servant.

“To come out of Huddersfield on a free, not knowing where his journey is going to go next, coming here, with what he and the club has achieved, he's played a big part in that and been excellent.

“I think he's that steady player who takes on each challenge as it comes in a quiet, efficient manner, and he's popped up with some big moments over the seasons, as he did last week.

“He's got real good open-mindedness, really good in the group and how he conducts himself, and a very popular member of the group.

“I'm enjoying his performances, he's been knocking on the door all season, and he's affected games, but the lines are very fine within the group.”

Another former Terrier, £5m deadline day capture Nahki Wells won't be available to face his former club, however, after an ankle operation but is making good progress: He's going well, we know the injury, we’re being careful in the early stages, but he's on the grass and going well, the last 10 days or so.”

Fellow forward Jon Walters is also a doubt: “He's got to let his knee settle down a little bit, his knee flared up a bit, so we’re not sure on timescales with that.”