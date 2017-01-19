Andre is happy at Turf

Andre Gray appreciates that he’s on to a good thing at Burnley and won’t be going anywhere any time soon.

The 25-year-old had been reportedly identified as Premier League rivals West Ham United’s prime target recently, with speculation suggesting that London Stadium boss Slaven Bilic was ready to make a £15m bid for the striker – who cost the Clarets a then-club record £6m from Brentford in the summer of 2015.

The Hammers have been actively on the hunt for a new forward during this month’s transfer window, with a deal for Brentford’s Scott Hogan reportedly close, while Sunderland’s Jermaine Defoe has also been on the club’s radar.

“I’m happy,” said Gray.

“We’re 10th in the league and I’m playing football and scoring goals.

“I don’t think I could be in a better position.

“It’s just what happens.

“If I didn’t score that hat-trick the other week, then you might not hear my name.

“That’s just the way that football works I suppose.

“It’s always good to hear your name mentioned in the right way, but I’m happy here and I’m settled here.

“We’re 10th in the league and flying high.

“It’s just part and parcel of football.”

Gray netted his sixth goal of the season in Burnley’s FA Cup third round replay against the Black Cats at Turf Moor on Tuesday night, just 17 days after he’d scored a hat-trick against David Moyes’ men in the Premier League.

Now the striker, who has also found the net against Liverpool and Middlesbrough on home soil, just wants to keep doing his job in every competition.

“It’s a good habit,” he said.

“I want to score goals in every game that I play.

“I wanted to come on, kill the game, seal it for us, and I managed to do that.

“It was a good game.

“It’s the FA Cup so we wanted to do well and the boys that haven’t been playing got their chance.

“It was important to get another home win.”

Sam Vokes was also on target with his fifth goal of the season against Sunderland, as the Clarets earned an FA Cup fourth round tie at home to Championship strugglers Bristol City a week tomorrow.

Gray turned down the chance to move to Ashton Gate before moving to Turf Moor, after Bristol City – then managed by former Clarets boss Steve Cotterill – had a £6m bid accepted by Brentford.

City and Gray were unable to agree personal terms, however, and Gray made his Clarets debut in a 2-1 win over City at Ashton Gate, ending 2015 with his first Football League hat-trick against the Robins in a 4-0 win at Turf Moor.

“I remember being in a team that was looking forward to playing a Premier League team, hoping you get a good draw,” Gray said.

“Now we’re that team that people are looking forward to playing against. It’s good to look back and remember that feeling.

“It’s another home game for us; a good game on a Saturday. We’ve got the Tuesday game after that.

“It’s another game to keep this run going and we won’t complain because we’re fit enough to do it. It’s another game to look forward to.”