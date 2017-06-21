First defeat not the end of the world – Gaskell

Chatburn Road captain Paul Gaskell is refusing to over-react to Clitheroe’s first ever defeat in the Lancashire League.

The previous league leaders, who were usurped at the summit by East Lancashire at the weekend, were pulled back in to the pack following a six-wicket loss against fellow newcomers Darwen at Birch Hall.

Professional Fawad Alam top scored for the visitors with 61 while knocks from opener Charlie Dewhurst (56) and Jack Dewhurst (37) helped Clitheroe to a 207-6 finish.

However, the hosts knocked that target off with just over 10 runs to spare to move to within three points of their rivals.

Gaskell, who is reluctant to get too high when the going is good or too low when faced with defeat, said: “We don’t like getting beat but we are realistic enough to know that we weren’t going to go through the entire season unbeaten.

“It’s all about learning how to do some things better and getting a reaction now.

“It’s disappointing to lose but it’s not the end of the world. We’ll start again and hopefully go on another run. We need a response now.

“Every credit to Darwen. They were the better side on the day. We just didn’t get enough runs, we didn’t kick on from the position we were in. I’m not taking anything away from Darwen but we know where we need to improve.”

Clitheroe, who remain top of the Pride of Pendle group in the Twenty20 after a seven wicket win over Enfield at Dill Hall Lane, host Burnley in the competition on Friday evening. They then take on Nelson in the league on home soil on Sunday.

“We’re confident of bouncing back and we’ve got two games to do that this weekend,” said Gaskell. “We’ve got a home game against Nelson and I’m confident the lads will put things right.

“We were beaten by a good side and we’ll move on from that now. We’ll learn from it and then it’ll all be forgotten about.

“Maybe it does take a little bit of pressure off. People might start talking about other teams. Sides will beat each other because it’s that type of league.

“Lowerhouse and Burnley are further down than they’d like to be and they are both capable of going on a good run. It has all the makings to be a very exciting season.”