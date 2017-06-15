Darwen pose biggest threat to the leaders Clitheroe

Clitheroe captain Paul Gaskell claims that the Lancashire League leaders face their toughest test to date when they take on Darwen at Birch Hall.

Mark Friend’s men are the only side to have beaten the Ribble Valley outfit this term, having prevailed by seven wickets at Chatburn Road in the first round of the Worsley Cup last month.

“The biggest test is coming up against Darwen,” said the skipper. “We’ll just have to see what happens. It’s going to be a tough game but things are going well for us.

“We’re away from home and they beat us in the cup. We weren’t at our best that day. I think we’ll be better prepared on Sunday. I was impressed with them in the way that they played and the balance of the team.

“It’ll be a big challenge. I would say that they are the best team that we’ve faced in terms of ability. I was very impressed with them but Burnley proved they are beatable. We are going there with confidence and we want to put on a good show.”

Clitheroe, who travel to Dill Hall Lane on Friday evening to challenge Enfield in the Twenty20, have been drawn at home to Longridge in the LCB Knockout Cup. The tie will take place on Sunday, July 2nd.

Following victory over Whalley, Gaskell said: “It’s another local derby against Longridge so that will be interesting.

“They’ve been knocking some very good sides out. It won’t be an easy tie. It was pleasing to get one over on Whalley.”