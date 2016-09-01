Stunning knock keeps hopes alive

The batting performance of the season kept Salesbury firmly in the hunt for promotion from Section B of the Ribblesdale League.

Professional Neil Hornbuckle hit 179 not out as the Red Caps stunned leaders Barnoldswick.

Liam Parkinson won the toss and chose to bat at Victory Park, and Hornbuckle carried his bat throughout the 45 overs, as Salesbury closed on 266-6.

His remarkable innings came off 117 deliveries, with 16 fours and nine sixes! He was backed up by fellow opener Chris Riley (18), Alastair Holgate (19) – with who he shared 71 – Joe Rawlinson (19), putting on 61, and Peter Richardson (10), putting on 54.

Rain reduced Barnoldswick’s target to 163 from 22 overs, and the hosts fell 27 runs short.

Brothers Adbul and Umar Saddique put on 50 for the first wicket, before Andrew Mercer claimed the first of six wickets, to bowl the former for 18.

Wickets fell steadily as the target got closer, with Umar Saddique trapped by Hornbuckle for 40, and skipper Luke Hodgson (21) and Mohammed Saffii both fell at 96.

John Hall followed at 100, and Shashrika Pussegolla was caught and bowled by Hornbuckle (19), with Sajid Akhtar left unbeaten on 19.

Mercer took 6-65 and Hornbuckle 2-42.