Canning’s half-century in vain as Wanderers lose at Padiham

Ribblesdale Wanderers were beaten by Padiham on Saturday in a rain-affected game at the Arbories.

With home professional Brady Barends absent due to the South African’s involvement with his North West franchise in the Africa Twenty20 Cup, the club’s amateur bowlers were needed to take on the mantel.

And they did just that as Curtis Meehan gave his best display of the season to take 5-27 from 12.4 overs in limiting Wanderers to a 136-run total.

Ribblesdale professional Ryan Canning ht 53 for the away side, but three wickets from Nathan Whitehead added to the visitors’ difficulties.

In reply, with Padiham chasing a revised total, Phil Haggerty top-scored with an unbeaten 36 after opening proceedings to pave the way for an eight-wicket win.

Kevin Hitchon (11), Whitehead (8) and Callum Clarke (10 not out) also contributed as the hosts reached 89 in just over 18 overs.

Ribblesdale Wanderers are at home to Section B leaders Barnoldswick on Saturday, with wickets pitched at 1-30 p.m. at Church Meadow.