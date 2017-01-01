Clitheroe swoop for Pakistan ace Fawad

Clitheroe Cricket Club have signed Pakistan international Fawad Alam as professional for their debut Lancashire League season.

Fawad is a left-hand batsmen whose first-class average of 56.51 ranks him in the top 20 of all time.

He averages over 40 in both long and short forms of the game.

In his international career Fawad has scored ODI 50s against England, South Africa, and Australia, as well as ODI and Test Match centuries against Sri Lanka.

He also bowls left arm spin, with a T20 international best of 3-7, and is a renowned fielder.

First team skipper Paul Gaskell said: “We look forward to welcoming Fawad to the club and him being part of our exciting journey into the Lancashire League. The Lancashire League have a proud history of top-class professionals and Fawad’s credentials certainly put him in that bracket.”