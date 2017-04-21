Clitheroe CC hope the town can get behind them

Clitheroe Cricket Club hope the town can get behind them as they prepare for their first home game in the Lancashire League.

The Chatburn Road side entertain 2015 champions Burnley, and chairman Robin Sharp said: “Our first home game in the Lancashire League is a very significant day in the history of our club.

“A lot of people have put a great deal of hard work into getting us ready for this, and everyone connected is really looking forward to it.

“What’s more it’s wonderful and fitting that a club of Burnley’s stature and support will be the visitors for our first home match in this new chapter.

“It’s a new start for the club after the success we enjoyed in the Ribblesdale League in recent years and we are very excited about the challenges that lie ahead.

“There is a real confidence that we can compete in the league and we are certainly not just going in to make up the numbers.

“The take up of season tickets so far has been very encouraging but we still hope to attract more new supporters.

“Here’s hoping that the weather is kind and Sunday will be the first of many bumper crowds we see at Chatburn Road this season.”

The tea room will make it’s debut, serving Roy Porter Butcher’s Pies, with live football on two screens.

Clitheroe’s scheduled opening day fixture against Enfield at Dill Hall Lane on Sunday was abandoned without a ball bowled.