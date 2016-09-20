Visiting fans banned from Premier League Cup East Lancashire derby games

Visiting fans will be unable to attend either of Burnley's Premier League Cup Group derby games against Blackburn Rovers.

The Clarets U23s have been paired with Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland and Cardiff City in the group stages, and will play all three opponents home and away, with Burnley fans unable to see their side in action in the first game at Ewood Park on Friday, September 30th (kick-off 2 p.m.), and vice versa in the return at Turf Moor on Monday, January 23rd (kick-off 11 a.m.).

The Group B fixtures are as follows:

Fri, 30th Sept 2016: Blackburn Rovers v Burnley. Kick off 2pm (Ewood Park)

Mon, 7th Nov 2016: Burnley v Cardiff City. Kick off 2pm (Turf Moor)

Sun 4th December 2016: Sunderland v Burnley. Kick off 1pm (Eppleton)

Mon 23rd January 2017: Burnley v Blackburn Rovers. Kick off 11am (Turf Moor)

Mon 13th February 2017: Cardiff City v Burnley. Kick off 2pm (Cardiff City Stadium)

Mon 27th February 2017: Burnley v Sunderland. Kick off 1pm (Turf Moor)

Only season ticket holders of the respective home club will be admitted to these game, free of charge, upon production of their Season Ticket at the turnstiles on the day of the match.

For the Blackburn game at Turf Moor, any Burnley supporter who has a purchase history on our database will also be entitled to purchase a ticket.

Burnley Football Club will be streaming live video of the game at Ewood Park next Friday to supporters, via Clarets Player HD.

More details on the game v Blackburn Rovers at Turf Moor will be announced nearer the time.