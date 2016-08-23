Ticket news: Leicester City v Burnley

Ticketing arrangements for Clarets’ Premier League fixture against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium have today been confirmed.
Leicester City v Burnley, Premier League, King Power Stadium, Saturday 17 September 2016 (3pm kick-off).
Tickets are on sale from 9.15am on Thursday 25 August to Season Ticket holders with 5000+ loyalty points.
Ticket Prices
Adults (22-64) - £30.00
Seniors (65+) - £25.00
U22s (18-21) - £25.00
U18s (12-17) - £20.00
U12s (2-11) - £10.00
Sales Priority Dates
Thursday 25 August – Season Ticket Holders with 5000+ points
Monday 29 August – Season Ticket Holders with 3000+ points
Thursday 1 September – Season Ticket Holders
Monday 5 September – General sale
(All sale dates are subject to availability)
Tickets can be purchased from the relevant dates via the following options
Online: claretsstore.com
Visit: Turf Moor ticket office
Please note, tickets are strictly one per Clarets number and there are also 10 car park spaces available on a first come, first served basis priced at £17.00.
