Record signing Hendrick in line for Clarets debut

Clarets boss Sean Dyche admits the international break has been far from ideal in terms of integrating record signing Jeff Hendrick.

Hendrick is in line for his debut against Hull City at Turf Moor on Saturday, after a £10m-plus switch from Derby County on deadline day last Wednesday.

But the 24-year-old only met his new teammates today at Gawthorpe, having been away with the Republic of Ireland, for the start of their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Hendrick started, and scored, in Monday’s 2-2 draw with Serbia in Belgrade, and Dyche said: “We’ll wait and see. We’ll check on Jeff today, but the pitch in Belgrade looked ridiculous for a game at that level. We’ll check things over physically and mentally, and introduce him to the group.

“It’s hard when you sign players then you can’t have them - Steven Defour is also relatively new to us, and that’s the difficult side of the international break.

“For clubs like us, we’re delighted to have so many players involved with their countries, but you can’t work with them until later in the week before your next game.

“They are away for so long and need time off at the end of it, and we’ll only really get them back today (Thursday).

“Scott Arfield is back (from Canada), he flew in over night, but won’t be training too hard.”

Hendrick was the only incoming on deadline day, but joins fellow summer signings Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Nick Pope, Jon Flanagan, Steven Defour and Patrick Bamford, and Dyche said: “I was pleased with the business we did, everyone, even big clubs, were saying how tough it has been, those with money to burn.

“I think I called it a month ago, Jose Mourinho was right, it’s not about if it is right or wrong, it’s about whether you wanted to get in the market or not.

“I’m pleased with all the players we brought in, now it’s about how they affect the group and adapt to it, but we’ve tried to mix it up in terms of age and experience.”

Seven players departed on deadline day, five on loan, and he explained: “We didn’t want a massive squad, and we can’t afford to have one, so there’s that balance. The main thing was to enhance or add to the quality level, and we’ve done that. It’s about moulding that into a team that can move forward now.”

Bamford agreed a season-long loan from Chelsea last Tuesday, and Dyche added: “Patrick is one we’ve been aware of for a while, we looked at how we could enhance the group and be more flexible, the prospect of giving us different ways of playing.

“Players here want to come and play Premier League football, but behind that, how we work with players is getting a good name, the staff and what we do as a unit.”

Dean Marney should be fit to face his former club Hull, after coming off injured at Chelsea: “It was just a knock and we’re more than hopeful on that.”