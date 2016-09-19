Rangers suspend former Clarets midfielder Barton over training-ground bust-up

Rangers have suspended former Clarets midfielder Joey Barton for three weeks in the wake of a training-ground row.

After being banished for most of last week, Barton reported at Ibrox this morning for a meeting with manager Mark Warburton and board members. And his future at the club remains in serious doubt.

A club statement read: “Joey Barton has today been suspended by the club and will not return to Ibrox or Auchenhowie for a period of three weeks.

“The manager, Mark Warburton, and club believe that time and space is required for both the club and the player to assess all that has happened.

“Neither party will make any further statement or comment on this issue.”

