Fifth Stephens bid turned down

Burnley have been warned off midfielder Dale Stephens after having a fifth offer, in excess of £7m, rejected.

The Clarets' latest package, which, with add ons, was more than £7m - close to a record deal for the club, has again not had the desired effect, a day before the transfer window closes.

And the Seagulls have told Burnley he is not for sale, as they look to follow the Clarets into the Premier League, having fallen just short last season.

Stephens is out of contract at the end of the season, but, after a summer-long pursuit, it looks like the Bolton-born 26-year-old is staying put for the time being.

Brighton have resisted offers for a number of their stars this summer, with Newcastle United interested in Anthony Knockaert, and Crystal Palace keen on Lewis Dunk, but they are determined to strengthen their squad for a promotion push.

