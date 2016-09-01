Clarets target Grosicki disappointed promises were broken by his club

Clarets target Kamil Grosicki was hugely disappointed to miss out on a move to Burnley and the Premier League.

A deal for the Rennes and Poland winger fell through right on deadline, after the 28-year-old had boarded a private jet from Warsaw to Manchester to rush through the switch.



It was a complex deal to complete, and Grosicki, back with the Poland national side, has spoken to media back home: "I didn’t expect this coming.



"Unfortunately there were some complications. When I landed I Manchester, it was still three hours to deadline, but many things were still not agreed.



"We were negotiating for almost two hours, but we couldn’t reach agreement.



"If I sign, what they offer me, I wouldn’t be happy at all.



"My agents made some mistakes. Some people let me down, but I don’t want to tell who.



"My dream was to play in Premier League, I was very close... I hope maybe in the future I would get another opportunity to play in England.



"I still have contract in Rennes, I respect the fans and coach, but life showed me, that you can’t trust all people. That’s why I didn’t sign for Burnley."



Polish media sources have suggested Rennes are the source of his ire, with Grosicki feeling some promises had been broken: "I was not treated with respect...different words, promises, which at the last moment had been cancelled.



"We will see how to develop my situation in France.



"On Wednesday, fell a lot of strong words. I have a long contract with Rennes, I played for this team the best, but (I'm) disappointed (with) some people."



His contract with Burnley had not been agreed, and he added: "It was in my club...a big problem. For me, the word is more important than paper or signature.



"I was treated unfairly. History ended uncool. If I had signed a contract with Burnley, I would be happy that I will play in the Premier League, but not many other reasons."

* Like our new Burnley FC dedicated Facebook page for all the latest news and happenings from Turf Moor *

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Clarets target Grosicki disappointed promises were broken by his club Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...