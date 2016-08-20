Clarets striker apologises for historic homophobic tweets

Clarets striker Andre Gray has apologised after homophobic tweets sent four years ago were brought to prominence on social media.

Gray has put out a statement asking "for forgiveness" following a number of derogatory messages on his Twitter account.

The 25-year-old said: "I would like to respond to media reports with regards to previous tweets posted from my Twitter account.

"Firstly, I want to offer a sincere and unreserved apology to anybody I may have offended in relation to these tweets. The tweets were posted four years ago when I was a completely different person to the man I am now. I was at a very different point in my life back then - one that I've worked hard to move on from.

"Thankfully a lot has changed in my life since then. I have experienced a lot over the past four years and have had to take responsibility for a number of things in my life which has enabled me to mature and grow as a person since that time.

"I have a lot of regrets regarding a number of things I've done in the past and realise I have made some big mistakes, none more so than these tweets, but I would like to stress that I've worked incredibly hard to completely transform my life since that time.

"To clarify, I do not hold the beliefs written in those tweets whatsoever. I can assure everybody that I am absolutely not homophobic and as said previously I can only apologise and ask for forgiveness to anyone I offended.

"Thankfully I am not the guy I was back then and will continue to work hard both on and off the pitch to become a better person."

