Burnley release statement following historical tweets made by Andre Gray

Burnley Football Club has this evening been made aware of historical social media posts by Andre Gray, made prior to the player joining the club.

The Club would like to make it clear we do not condone any discriminatory behaviour by any employee.

The club also fully supports the FA’s Football v Homophobia campaign.

However, as Andre has made clear in a statement on his personal account, these are social posts from four years ago, and in this time he has completely transformed his life.

The player has also apologised and denied he is, in any way, shape or form homophobic.

Burnley Football Club will make no further statement on this matter.