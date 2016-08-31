Burnley miss out on Grosicki at the death

A deal to bring Rennes winger Kamil Grosicki to Turf Moor has fallen through at the last minute.

A fee was agreed with the Poland international's club of €8m, having earlier had a €6m offer rejected, and the 28-year-old travelled from Warsaw, where he has been with the Poland national side, for a medical, with a view to signing a three-year contract.

However, as the 11 p.m. cut off point grew closer, a deal could not be completed, leaving Grosicki and Burnley disappointed.

Burnley did earlier break their transfer record, spending in excess of £10m for Derby County midfielder Jeff Hendrick.

Heading out of Turf Moor, on a two-year deal, full back Cameron Dummigan joined Oldham Athletic, and development squad midfielder Renny Smith joined Vicenze in Serie B, while there were season-long loan spells for Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City), Tom Anderson (Chesterfield), Fredrik Ulvestad (Charlton Athletic) and Danny Lafferty (Sheffield United).

