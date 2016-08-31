Burnley close in on Polish winger

Burnley are hoping to finalise a deal for Rennes' Polish winger Kamil Grosicki before the deadline.

The 28-year-old is travelling from Warsaw, where he has been with the Poland national side, for a medical, with a view to signing a three-year contract with Burnley.

The deal had looked dead, with Burnley moving on to other targets after failing to strike an agreement with his club, who wanted €8m, with the Clarets offering €6m.

But the Clarets have gone back in for the pacy wideman, and will now look to complete a deal before 11 p.m.

