Burnley 1, Hull City 1

It was always going to take something spectacular to breath the Premier League clash between Burnley and Hull City in to life.

That moment had belonged to Steven Defour as the midfielder's first goal for the club looked to have decided the fixture at Turf Moor.

However, with the last kick of the game, Robert Snodgrass, fresh from his hat-trick for Scotland in their World Cup qualifier with Malta, rescued a point with the last kick of the game.

It was a moment of magic from the Belgium international, who was the club's record signing for just 15 days.

Defour's exquisite touch in the middle of the park took Sam Clucas out of the equation and the former RSC Anderlecht man drove at goal before unleashing an unstoppable drive past Eldin Jakupovic inside his near post.

That's what the club smashed the transfer record for in the summer, those special moments from quality professionals who can change a game out of nothing.

Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for the maximum reward on this occasion as the hosts had their hearts broken late on.

Opportunities had been at a premium between the two sides in this top flight encounter as the Clarets looked to maintain their unbeaten record over the Tigers in the top tier.

While the Clarets struggled to open up their opponents, David Meyler went within a whisker of breaking the stalemate.

The Republic of Ireland international was picked out impressively by Scotland's hat-trick hero Robert Snodgress inside the penalty area but the resulting effort clipped the far post.

That was the best on offer in a limited first half though Meyler's international team-mate Stephen Ward found himself in unfamilar shooting territory earlier on, drilling the ball over the bar after Johann Berg Gudmundsson's volley was blocked by Jake Livermore.

Abel Hernandez had found the target in a stagnant opening after Michael Keane caught the ball under his feet but the attempt was comfortably palmed to safety by Tom Heaton.

The second half didn't wasn't doing much to help boost the fixture up the Match of the Day running order either until Defour's individual brilliance.

Andre Gray, who only had seven touches of the ball in the first half, had an effort diverted wide for a corner while Dean Marney sliced high and wide once Gudmundsson's centre had been cleared to the edge of the box.

City's best chance of the second half fell to Adama Diomande as the winger took a step back from his marker to steal a yard from Andrew Robertson's cross but the Norweigan somehow guided his effort wide of the upright from close range.

After a one minute applause was held in memory of Burnley fan Andrew Duckworth, the visitors continued to get bodies forward.

Tom Huddlestone fizzed an effort just wide of the post after the midfielder got a sight of goal from 25 yards out.

Sam Vokes replicated that strike at the other end, missing the target with Jakupovic rooted to the spot, before Snodgrass forced Heaton in to a fine save after edging goal side of Ward.

And once defender Curtis Davies headed against the bar from Snodgrass's corner it seemed that the home side would see the game out.

But their record of dropping just four points from winning positions since the start of the 2015/16 season slipped by another couple of points in the diminishing seconds.

A clumsy challenge on the edge of the box gifted Snodgrass a free effort at goal and the winger made no mistake as his set-piece was perfectly measured to beat the wall, evade the gloves of Heaton and drop in to the net to make it 1-1.

