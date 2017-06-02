Bulcock stars as Whalley stay in touch with league leaders

Whalley sit three points behind Settle at the top of Section A after a pair of league wins over the weekend.

Richard Lamb’s side beat Baxenden by 62 runs at Station Road on Saturday, before a 44-run success in the derby with Ribblesdale Wanderers at Church Meadow the following day.

The only downside was defeat at Barnoldswick on Friday night in the Twenty20 competition, going down by 18 runs at Victory Park.

Against Baxenden, Whalley recovered from a sticky start, losing opener Mark Fallon for four, to total 178-9 in their 40 overs, with asolid contributions from Stuart Crabtree (32), professional Toby Bulcock (36), Sam Sweeney (26) and Kye Stevens, who finished unbeaten on 27.

Baxenden were in trouble from the off and never threatened to overhaul the target, as they were dismissed for 116 in the 35th over, with opener Ryan Victor top-scoring with 41.

Bulcock took 4-38, Sweeney 3-35 and Simon Gorton 3-28.

Then at Ribblesdale Wanderers, Bulcock again impressed as Whalley were all out for 174 off the penultimate ball, making 57, with Sweeney chipping in with 29.

Jordan Britcliffe claimed 4-59, Bernard Vorster 3-29 and David Steinson 3-29.

Wanderers were all out for 130 in reply, of which Vorster made 67.

Bulcock finished with 3-33, Sweeney 3-30 and Richard Palmer 3-32.

On Friday, Barnoldswick posted 166-4, and despite 40 from Sweeney and 50 from Crabtree, Whalley were restricted to 148-6.

Whalley host Baxenden in the Ramsbottom Cup on Saturday.