Alex set to return to Old Trafford

England Womens Academy Headshots 2015 Alex Hartley

  • Aspin is new club coach Clitheroe Cobras have been enjoying Winter Training at Oakhill College. The fun and skill-based sessions are being delivered by top cricket coaches Mark Aspin and Joe Scuderi, helped by other players and coaches from Clitheroe CC. Aspin will be the club coach for this year, and will be lead senior training sessions on Tuesdays and junior Cobras on Thursdays through the Summer. Scuderi will be also be at junior training. All primary school children are welcome. Clitheroe CC Chairwoman Helen Hewitt said: “As someone with two children within the Cobras myself, I am keen to ensure that our kids achieve the highest standard of coaching available. The appointment of Mark, along with the five new junior coaches currently training towards level 2 badges, is key to the further development of top-quality coaching provision.”
Alex Hartley – the first woman to play senior league cricket for Clitheroe – is set to join LCB Women after spending the last four seasons with Middlesex Women.

Alex, England Women’s 23-year-old left-arm spinner, is former Lancashire CCC Academy and LCB county age group girls’ player.

She returns to Lancashire having had a successful time with Middlesex, achieving reselection to the England Women’s Academy in 2014.

Last year saw her making her full England debut on June 27th against Pakistan.

And she was instrumental in her first overseas International tour to West Indies, where she achieved figures of 4-24, as she also finished as leading wicket taker in the series with 13, a record for England in a bilateral one-day series.

Alex joins England team-mates Kate Cross and England Senior Women’s Academy players Sophie Ecclestone, Emma Lamb, Ellie Threlkeld and new signing Evelyn Jones for what looks to be a strong squad to challenge in the top flight for both the Royal London Women’s One Day Championship and NatWest Women’s County T20 competitions.

Alex said: “I am so excited to be back at Emirates Old Trafford and I hope that I can play a big part in a successful season with the girls.

“There is so much home grown talent in the squad and the number of our girls playing at various England levels is so promising for the future at the Red Rose.

“2017 is a huge year for the women’s game and I am really looking forward to the start of the summer and the build up to the ICC Women’s World Cup.”