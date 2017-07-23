Young footballers’ winning streak

Players in a Clitheroe primary school’s football team are riding high after winning the Ribble Valley Championship this season.

Edisford Primary School’s football team won all its matches, with the team’s faultless tournament culminating in the final against Hyndburn champions – played at Accrington Stanley Football Ground with a score of 1-0 to Edisford.

Edisford then went on to play in the Ribble Valley Football League, where the team was undefeated all season, leading to it winning the league, making the players champions once again.