Young entrepreneurs organise fun day

Children at a Clitheroe primary school enjoyed an action packed fun day with activities ranging from zorbs to a "Slip and Slide".

Key Stage Two children at Edisford Primary School were treated to a day’s activities organised by the Young Enterprise Endeavours group. And luckily, the sun also replied “present” with the day turning out to be an absolute scorcher weather wise.

Edisford’s Endeavour Awards scheme equips children from Year One to Year Six with essential life skills, such as organisation, confidence, persistence, emotional resilience and “getting along” skills.

Junior badges are awarded in adventure, music, people skills and young enterprise with the weekly sessions much anticipated by pupils and staff alike.

A range of activities and treats were on offer at the fun day and included a bouncy castle, supplied by Kevkoo Bouncy Castle Hire, zorbs, supplied by Ribble Valley Zorbs, a wacky photo booth, an exhilarating “Slip and Slide”, ice creams and ice crushes, a chocolate fountain, iced biscuits, novelty stationary and much more.

An impressive total of £324-45 was raised by the young entrepreneurs. After deduction of their costs and calculation of profits, the children will debate how best to spend or reinvest their profits.

