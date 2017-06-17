Young choir hit the right note

A choir from a Whalley school enchanted the judges with their singing at the annual Blackburn Festival of Speech, Music and Dance.

After spending six months rehearsing, all the hard work of the children from Oakhill School paid off when they walked away with a first and second place to their credit.

The judges paid them some great compliments for their talent and ability.

The children sang four songs, including a couple of solos and they were conducted by Mrs Rachel Kelly with Mr James Hawks on piano.

Everyone agreed the choir were a credit to themselves and the school. Dozens of parents, friends and relatives went along to watch the children perform at Westholme School.