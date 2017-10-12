Woman treated for smoke inhalation after Clitheroe kitchen fire

A woman was treated for the effects of smoke inhalation after a fire started in the kitchen of her Clitheroe home this morning.

The fire is believed to have started during a cooking mishap and caused clouds of smoke to be emitted from the semi-detached property on Central Avenue.

Two fire engines and crews from Clitheroe were called out at 9-58am and administered first aid to the female occupant while they waited for an ambulance to arrive.

Although the fire involving the cooker was out when they arrived at the scene, firefighters used a hose reel to dampen down the embers and a portable fan to rid the property of smoke.