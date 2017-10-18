Woman cut free from car on busy road

A woman had to be cut free from her car after crashing into a ditch near a busy road.



The driver of the Blue Seat had swerved to avoid another car just after 7-30am this morning when she lost control and ended in a ditch in Slade Lane, Padiham.

Slade Lane

Police closed Whalley Road at its junction with the Padiham bypass while firefighters cut the woman free.

An ambulance was called but luckily the woman did not receive serious injuries.