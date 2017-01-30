Will to run for Waddington FC

A Waddington man will run a New Zealand marathon to raise money for his local football club in memory of a friend who died recently.

Will Backhouse (31) will put his love of running to the ultimate test in March, when he travels to Hamilton, New Zealand. He said: “I’ve been toying with the idea of doing a marathon for years as I’m quite a keen runner.

“I will be running in memory of our friend Jonathan Dugdale who we sadly lost recently. He was a top guy and I’ve recently discovered that he wanted to do a marathon, so now he will be.

“Every penny I raise will go directly to support our local village football club where Jonathan played for many years. He loved the club and I’m sure he would really want the money to go to them. I will very proudly wear a Waddington FC shirt with his name and number on the back when I take part in the marathon on March 18th.”

To donate to Will’s marathon effort, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/will-backhouse