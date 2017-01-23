What's next for the Yorkshire Bank building?

Speculation over possible new tenants for the Yorkshire Bank Building in Market Place, Clitheroe is rife now that the company has confirmed the closure of the branch.

The spring closure means the closest branch for Ribble Valley customers will be in Nelson, which is just over 11 miles from Clitheroe.

The building, which is forms the centrepiece of the bustling Market Place in the centre of town, will no doubt be in high demand with many national companies, including pub and restaurant chains and retailers sure to be interested in the prime site.