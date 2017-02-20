Whalley eatery set to double in size to meet demand

Work is well under way at Food by Breda Murphy, in Whalley, as it undergoes a major refurbishment set for completion in spring.

The renovations will see it double in size, creating a 100-cover restaurant, including a glazed dining room, first floor private dining area, bar and adjoining delicatessen.

A 400 sq. ft, double storey extension will be added at the rear, with a state-of-the-art kitchen, specifically for delicatessen and outside catering, created in the basement. Above, a floor glazed dining area for 20 guests will be created, offering unrivalled views of Whalley viaduct and beyond.

A new bar will be a focal point on the ground floor, surrounded by casual seating. The main restaurant will extend off this, with the existing two dining areas reformatted and upgraded, to seat 45. Meanwhile, the previously unused first floor, will be converted into a luxurious private dining area. Investors, Michael and Candice Reilly, have helped the dream become a reality for Breda Murphy, who, with the help of head chef, Gareth Bevan, and team have successfully built the business over the last decade, winning critical acclaim. Commenting on the expansion, proprietor, Breda Murphy said: “The last 10 years’ have been a great success, but we simply outgrew the space we had. These changes were essential if we wanted to grow and take the business to the next level.”