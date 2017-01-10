Weather warning as snow and wind to batter Ribble Valley

Residents in the Ribble Valley have been warned to prepare for snow as the UK looks set to be hit by freezing temperatures and wintry conditions.

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning of wind and snow for North West England. It predicts temperatures to fall towards the end of the week with wintry showers expected through Thursday and Friday.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Snow showers are expected to develop from Wednesday evening lasting into Thursday. These, combined with strong winds, could lead to locally very poor travel conditions.

"Be aware of the potential for disruption to transport due to lying and blowing snow.”