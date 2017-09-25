Water supply problems in Clitheroe area

United Utilities has issued an apology following problems with the water supply to some Clitheroe properties.

A statement from the company issued this afternoon says: "You may have noticed that the water is coming out of your tap slower than usual or may have gone off altogether.

"We have one of our inspectors looking into this at the moment and as soon as we know what the cause of the problem is we’ll let you know."

It adds: "We’re sorry about this and will try and get your taps flowing normally as quickly as we can. We’ll keep you posted as soon as we know what’s causing the problem."