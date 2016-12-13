Watch this space to claim free TV licence

Did you know that when you reach the age of 75 you are entitled to a free TV licence?

Around half a million people in the UK are eligible for the free licence over the next 12 months but they may not even realise it, according to TV Licensing and Age UK.

So they are reminding people who notch up their 75th birthday in the next 12 months, around 460,000 people, that they are entitled to claim their free licence

Anyone aged 75 or over can claim a free TV Licence for their main address and over four million people across the UK already enjoy the benefits of the concession.

Currently, 2,497 people in Clitheroe have an Over 75 licence.

Matthew Thompson of for TV Licensing, said: “If you’re approaching 75 or have already enjoyed your 75th birthday then it’s quick and easy to apply for your free TV Licence at www.tvlicensing.co.uk/over75info.

"Alternatively you can call our customer service centre on 0300 790 6073 and they will be able to help you through the application.

“It’s also important to remember the free licence is not granted automatically so anybody who becomes eligible needs to make sure they apply by calling 0300 790 6073.

"In addition, if you live with someone aged over 75, their free licence will cover all viewing in the property, meaning you could also benefit, whatever your age.”

This year, TV Licensing has worked with more than 460 organisations offering advice or support services to the community to ensure they have the TV Licensing information they need for their clients, including details of the free over 75 TV Licence.

Caroline Abrahams, Charity Director of Age UK, said: “The free licence for people aged 75 and over is hugely valued.

"Television is an important source of information and entertainment, and connects people with the world outside their home but can be a significant expense. We would encourage everyone aged 75 and over to apply for their free TV licence if they haven’t already done so.

"It’s easy to do and TV Licensing will renew your licence automatically for three years once you’ve applied, cutting down on the paper work.”