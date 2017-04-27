Search

Watch out J K Rowling... these talented youngsters are write behind you

Proud as punch to be published poets are the children from Oakhill School, Whalley who are (back left to right)Isobella Howson, Thomas Ashworth, George Purves, Caspar Cort and George Crook. Front row (left to right) are Evan Black, Isabella Zappa, Katie Henninghan, Elysia Blackburn and Orlaith Purves

Talented tots from a Whalley school are to become published authors.

Year one students from Oakhill School entered a poetry competition run by an organisation called Young Writers that encourages children to write stories and poems using their imagination.

This year the theme was Safari and the children, aged just five and six, had to write about an animal of their choice using similes in an acrostic poem,a verse where the first, last or other letters in a line spell out a particular word or phrase.

This was certainly a challenge for the children but they rose to it and all their poems will be published in anthology.