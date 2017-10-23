War veteran to receive fitting send-off after public appeal

Dozens of people from Burnley are expected to attend the funeral this week of a war veteran from Clitheroe after a public appeal.

Family and friends of Royal Navy veteran Mr Ernest Capstaff, who died recently aged 101, put out an appeal on Facebook last week asking for people to give him the send-off he deserves.

Mr Capstaff left only a niece and her husband, a brother and a nephew when he died, but thanks to the appeal, his funeral on Thursday in Accringon is now set to be attended by up to 100 mourners and maybe more.

Burnley woman Kim Butterworth, who was one of the people to make the appeal, saw her post on Facebook shared an incredible 369 times on the social media site.

Kim wrote: “The cremation is to take place at Accrington Crematorium at 12-20pm, the only family he has is a niece and her husband.

“They would like to be able give him a send off a veteran deserves. If anyone can make it on that day just to give him the respect he deserves they would be overwhelmed.”

The post was shared on various forces’s sites, and standard bearers from the Royal British Legion are also expected to attend.

Other organisations expected to attend include the Accrington Sea Cadets, Hyndburn Council and Accrington Lions.

After the war, Mr Capstaff worked as a chemical engineer at Hanson Cement in Clitheroe.

Clitheroe Funeral Service is arranging the service.