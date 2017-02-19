Voucher for loyal Clitheroe shopper Natalie

Shop Clitheroe, a scheme that rewards shoppers for their loyalty, has presented £50 worth of vouchers to its latest winner.

Mrs Natalie Nicholls was presented with the Shop Clitheroe vouchers by Les Hind, of Castle Chippy, Moor Lane, Clitheroe. Run by Clitheroe Chamber of Trade and Commerce, the scheme has awarded thousands of pounds to be spent in the local economy.

Ribble Valley resident Natalie, who is a part-time teaching assistant at Ribblesdale High School and mother-of-three, said: “I was really happy to hear that I had won £50 worth of shop Clitheroe vouchers, I have been using the card for several years now and fill one approximately every four weeks and it’s easy to do, everyone who regularly shops in Clitheroe should get a card.”

Castle Chippy’s Les said: “My two sons, Sam and Jack and I have had the chip shop for nine years serving locals and visitors alike, seven days a week.

“We open at 9am every day serving all day breakfasts, Haggis, Saveloys as well as the usual chip shop staples. We have one fryer reserved for gluten free products and this is an increasing part of our business.

“It’s nice to reward regulars with the Shop Clitheroe incentive and it’s free to customers.”

Shop Clitheroe cards are free to customers and are available from any business displaying the logo of a purple castle.