Volunteers sacrifice lunch hour to keep village litter free

Half a dozen members of staff from a Ribble Valley firm sacrificed their lunch hour to help Langho in Bloom remove litter from the roads leading into the village.

Amazed at the volume of takeaway packaging which included cans, plastic bottles and polystyrene trays, the team from Mott MacDonald Bentley based at Carr Hall in Wilpshire collected enough litter to fill six bin liners which they took back to their recycling bins at work.

Ian Austin, design director of MMB, said: “It’s been a really worthwhile exercise and has made us appreciate the value of the work carried out by Langho in Bloom volunteers.

“We have decided to add this to our Corporate Social Responsibility programme and will undertake regular litter picking to augment the efforts of Langho in Bloom. It is our intention to include different staff on each occasion.”

Veronica Hargreaves, of Langho in Bloom, said: “The MMB team devoted six man-hours of effort to our mission and this is hugely appreciated. Their energy and enthusiasm for the environment was much in evidence.

“On this occasion we targeted three approach roads and will introduce the teams to fresh routes each time. MMB has also generously sponsored six hanging baskets for the village by donating £90 from their ‘tuck shop funds’.

“As we enter competition season, Best Kept Village and Britain in Bloom, this sponsorship will really help Langho in Bloom make an impact. We are extremely grateful.”

Anyone, individuals or local businesses, who would like to join Langho in Bloom’s happy group of volunteers or sponsor small projects can call Veronica on 07895 697229 or email info@langhoinbloom.co.uk