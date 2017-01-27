Volunteers keep village clean and tidy

There is no stopping the enthusiastic volunteers from Langho in Bloom.

They have been hard at work this year, sprucing up the hanging baskets and refreshing the planters in the village and the garden areas around the pharmacy, Good Taste and the surgery.

Commuters and visitors will notice that the station has also had an early spring clean. Platforms have been swept, notice boards and signs washed down, the containers tidied and replanted by the team of volunteers.

Monthly litter picks have resumed on the first Saturday of the month. These are well supported and are valuable in helping keep the village free of litter which, volunteers say, is now a national problem.

“Langho in Bloom is committed to maintaining public areas in the village,” said Veronica Hargreaves, of Langho in Bloom. “We’re proud to be part of the community and welcome any new members who wish to join us in restoring civic pride to the village.

“You can ring 07895 697229 or email info@langhoinbloom.co.uk or come along to one of our meetings.”