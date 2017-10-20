Vital Clitheroe heritage project complete

A heritage project vital to Clitheroe’s history is now complete – thanks to community spirit and a grant of almost £25,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Volunteers at Low Moor Reading Room and Club would like to thank everyone who has contributed to its “Heritage of Low Moor Mill” project.

The club was awarded £24,600 last year in a bid to celebrate the history of the workers who drove one of Lancashire’s largest cotton mills.

The funding provided for the restoration of the Low Moor cenotaph, the Royal Engineers memorial and the Garnett family’s mosaic above the club door. It also enabled conservation work on Percy, the famous Low Moor Pig, and the Low Moor Banner, which are now on display at the community facility. In addition, there is a community research project, supported by Edisford Primary School, included the recording of oral histories and the production of an information booklet.

A spokesman for the club said: “Since the grant was awarded, it has enabled 150 people of all ages to share their memories and learn about the village and its history. The project has produced a record of the mill community and restored the village’s heritage treasures, helping to safeguard them for future generations. Everyone who was involved in the activities has been an important part of the project, so the club would like to thank them for their contributions, along with National Lottery players, as without them the project would not have been possible.”