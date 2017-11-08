Visionary exhibition aims to change lives

A one-off exhibition, which aims to give visually impaired people help, advice and a chance to try the latest technology that could change their lives, is to be hosted in Burnley.



The Exhibtion for the Visually Impaired is the brainchild of Burnley Lions club and takes place next Saturday (November 18th) from 10am to 4pm.

Lions have been campaigners for the blind since 1925 when a blind and deaf campaigner, Helen Keller, charged them to be “knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness.”

Burnley Lions have supported eye camps in India, held diabetic screening sessions in Burnley town centre, supplied an electronic reader to a young visually impaired boy and collected used spectacles from opticians for use abroad.

Three Lions, who are also part of the Burnley branch of the organising committee for the Macular Society which held an exhibition in London.

So Burnley Lions decided to do their bit and they are hoping the exhibition will attract visitors from across the North West.

The exhibition will include demonstrations by a range of organisations that cater for the blind including the Royal National Institute for the Blind, Burnley Talking Newspaper, Pendle Voice, The Falls Prevention Team, Guide Dogs for the Blind and a range of high tech gadgets, devices and inventions to make life easier for people who cannot see.

Lion Frank Seed said: “We will have the latest wearable technology on show so the exhibition is well worth a visit.”