Villagers have quacking good time!

Damp weather failed to dent enthusiasm at the Pendleton Village Duck Race and Fete with just over £1,500 raised for Village Hall funds.

The recent downpours ensured that there was plenty of water in the brook resulting in a colourful sprint finish.

Having fun at village event

Rain on the day meant that Plan B was quickly put into action, as stalls planned for outside were repositioned in the Village Hall and there was soon a fantastic turnout of loyal supporters queueing for homemade cake, ice cream, raffle and tombola. The plant and book stall proved popular as did the “Pendleton Produce” table with new producer Pendleton Pens displaying a fabulous collection of newly-turned items. Traditional children’s games were enjoyed and there was a friendly, competitive spirit at the coconut shy. The organisers would like to say thanks to all who contributed to the success of the day. The funds will go towards newly-installed cupboards for the Village Hall groups.