Villagers campaign for pedestrian crossing

Campaigners in Gisburn stepped up their efforts calling for county bosses to provide a pedestrian crossing in the village.

Thousands of vehicles pass along the A59 through the main road in Gisburn every day, yet residents claim there is no safe place for people to cross the road.

Over the weekend locals took to the streets to talk to residents and visitors alike about the need for a pedestrian crossing and to get signatures on their petition asking Lancashire County Council to introduce a pedestrian crossing. There were give-aways for the children, which included balloons, stickers, traffic light lollipops and the children’s Highway Code in a bid to raise awareness of the issue.

Campaign organiser and Gisburn Parish Councillor David Waters, said: “The overwhelming response from people is that they feel a crossing is desperately needed in the village. Many parents told us they won’t let their children cross the road because it is too dangerous. The most moving comment was from a little boy who said: ‘I want people to sign the petition because I don’t want to die crossing the road’.

Ribble Valley Borough Councillor for Gisburn and Rimington, Richard Sherras, is also fully behind the campaign.

He said: “Any able-bodied person who has tried to cross Gisburn Main Street at busy times will tell you how they have taken their lives in their hands. Think of how this is for children or those with impaired mobility and you will understand why I am fully supporting the Parish Council in its efforts to get a pedestrian crossing.”

The petition runs until October 1st and people can sign it in the White Bull or online by logging onto www.lancashire.gov.uk - search for “petitions”.