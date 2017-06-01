Village packed for May Queen Festival

Bank Holiday Monday saw the traditional May Queen Festival fill the village of Slaidburn, quite literally, with a procession through the village.

Starting at St Andrew’s Church, the procession was led by Slaidburn Silver Band, who were followed by the Rev. Jonathan Oldfield, priest-in-charge of the parish of Slaidburn with Tosside, the retiring May Queen Amy Rigby and the new May Queen Charlotte Whitaker with their retinues and a large number of villagers from throughout the Hodder Valley.

Slaidburn's new May Queen and her retinue, from left to right, Charlotte Whitaker (May Queen), Ruby Henry, Helena Beattie, Eve Game and Joab Cefai.

Beforehand in church, all Year Six children from the Hodder Valley were presented with a dictionary by Anthea Hodson, of the Slaidburn Estate, to mark their forthcoming progression on to secondary school.

Down at the village green, this year’s May Queen Charlotte Whitaker from Newton was crowned by Mrs Margaret Bamford. Her train bearers were Eve Game and Ruby Henry, her crown bearer was Helena Beattie, and her sword bearer was Joab Cefai. All the children looked beautiful as did their stage adorned with a multitude of daisies and butterflies.

Afterwards a group of pupils from Brennand’s Endowed Primary School at Slaidburn performed a display of May Pole Dancing creating a colourful and mesmerizing weaving of ribbons.

The entertainment continued with a five-a-side football match between The Thorneyholme Thumpers from Dunsop Bridge and Brennands United from Slaidburn ending with a 4-1 win by Brennands United. The children then went on to enter the many sports races which included the hilarious egg catching event. The proud winners of this were Andrew Parker and William Beattie.

In the relative calmness indoors, the judging of the competition to make a hobby horse took place. The winning entries were: infants – 1 Jessica Pinder, 2 Aifie Chew, 3 Mylie Gotherding; juniors – 1 Sarah Parker, 2 Pippa Mason, 3 Sadie Wilson; seniors – 1 Millie Thornber, 2 Lucy Mason, 3 Helena Beattie.

Throughout the afternoon, Slaidburn Silver Band continued to entertain everyone, while the day’s grand finale was a duck race held on the River Hodder.

May Queen Committee members have expressed their thanks to all the people whose efforts made the day such a success.

